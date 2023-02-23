Families of victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the US cannot seize $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank reserves, a federal judge in New York has ruled.

US District Judge George Daniels in the Southern District of New York said that the funds cannot be granted to satisfy outstanding judgments against the Taliban because doing so would effectively recognise the hard-line group as Afghanistan's legitimate government.

The case dates to 2003 and stems from the Taliban's decision to grant deceased Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and his terror group safe harbour in Afghanistan during their initial post-Soviet rule of the country. It was during that time that bin Laden plotted the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the US.

The Taliban resumed control of the country following the 2021 US withdrawal but many nations have refrained from extending the group diplomatic recognition, including Washington.

President Joe Biden on February 11, 2022 issued an executive order that mandated frozen funds in Afghanistan's central bank, known as Da Afghanistan Bank, subject to US jurisdiction "be used to benefit the Afghan people."