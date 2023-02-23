Thursday, February 23, 2023

The war in Ukraine must bring an end to "a cycle of Russian aggression" that goes back much further than Moscow's military aggression that has been launched a year ago, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

In an interview with Reuters on the eve of the first anniversary of Moscow's attack, Stoltenberg said the war was part of a pattern that included Russian military action in Georgia in 2008 and Donbass and Crimea in Ukraine in 2014.

"We don't know when the war will end. But what we do know is that when the war ends, we need to ensure that history doesn't repeat itself," Stoltenberg said.

"We need to ensure that we break the cycle of Russian aggression. We need to prevent Russia from chipping away at European security," he told Reuters at NATO's glass-walled headquarters on the outskirts of Brussels.

Following are the latest updates:

1654 GMT — UN to vote on demand for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

The United Nations is expected to vote on a resolution demanding Russia withdraw troops from Ukraine one year after attacking the country.

While non-binding, the vote will lay out the extent of support for Kiev around the world as the war grinds on with Russia attacking large chunks of Ukraine and both sides gearing up for intensified fighting in the spring.

"Russia can and must stop, tomorrow," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on the second day of debate, endorsing the resolution on Thursday.

"This war waged by Russia is everybody's business because it threatens the existence of a state, because it represents a domineering and imperialist plan, and because it denies the existence of borders," she said.

1637 GMT — EU countries ship many weapons, ammunition to Ukraine in a year

EU countries have shipped many weapons and ammunition to Ukraine during the first year of the Moscow-Kiev war.

For the first time in its history, the EU financed the shipment of arms to a third country for its military operations.

According to EU laws, the bloc cannot use its normal budget to finance military operations, but the European Peace Facility - the off-bud get funding mechanism for EU actions.

The first aid package worth €500 million ($530 million) was sent on February 26, 2022. European military support to Ukraine has surpassed €3.6 billion so far.

The EU also launched a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers in November last year.

1609 GMT — EU fails again to agree new Russia sanctions - sources

European Union countries have failed to agree on a new set of sanctions against Russia that they had planned to have in place for the one-year anniversary of Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

The 27 EU countries need to agree unanimously to introduce sanctions. The sources said Poland was blocking the package over proposed exemptions to a ban on EU imports of Russian synthetic rubber.

Polish diplomats on Thursday said the exemptions were so big they would render the sanctions ineffective. Other sources said the exemptions were proposed to accommodate Italy, backed by Germany.

Representatives of the member states were due to meet again at 0900 GMT on Friday - the day the Russia-Ukraine conflict started last year - to try to seal a deal, according to the sources.

1552 GMT — Zelenskyy wants to meet China over its Ukraine peace plan

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he had not seen a peace plan promised by China but wanted to meet with Beijing over their proposal before assessing it.

Beijing has promised to publish its "political solution" to the Ukraine conflict this week, in time for the first anniversary of Russia's February 24 attack of its neighbour.

"China have told us they have such an initiative. But I have not seen the document yet," Zelenskyy said during a news conference with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Kiev.

Beijing has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict, while maintaining close ties with strategic ally Russia.

1535 GMT — G7 presses IMF for Ukraine aid as Yellen says Russia hurting

G7 finance chiefs have pressed the IMF to urgently provide more aid to war-stricken Ukraine on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's attack.

"On February 24 last year, Russia launched its illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, which is also an attack on the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter," the G7 said in a statement issued by current chair Japan.

After talks in India, the group urged the International Monetary Fund "to deliver a credible, ambitious, fully financed and appropriately conditioned IMF programme by the end of March 2023".

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire previously said he wanted the IMF to provide $15 billion over four years.

"We need additional support for Ukraine not only militarily but also when it comes to upholding the functioning of the Ukrainian state," German counterpart Christian Lindner told reporters.

1454 GMT —West is using Ukraine to try to break up Russia: Shoigu

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has accused the West of using Ukraine to try to break up Russia, the world's largest country by territory, but he said any such attempt would fail.

Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, made the comments in a congratulatory message to the armed forces at a concert in central Moscow to mark Russia's "Defender of the Fatherland" public holiday.

"Using Ukraine, the collective West is seeking to dismember Russia, to deprive it of its independence. These attempts are doomed to fail," Shoigu said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

1428 GMT — Russia turns to spam tactics in online war on Ukraine: Meta

Russia is resorting to spammer tactics to spread Ukraine war propaganda after more sophisticated influence operations at Facebook and Instagram have been thwarted, Meta said.

Tactics have included deploying thousands of fake accounts to hijack online conversations about the war and setting up bogus versions of legitimate news outlet websites at similar online addresses, Meta said in a threat report.

"This activity bears a closer resemblance to what you might see from a spammer's playbook rather than the more stealthy and sophisticated Russian influence operations we have disrupted in the past," Meta head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a briefing.

1143 GMT — Allies rally behind Ukraine as UN prepares for vote

US President Joe Biden and European leaders in Warsaw have vowed to strengthen defences "from the Baltic to the Black Sea", as the UN General Assembly prepares to vote for "lasting" peace.

The declaration of support comes as Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez travelled to Kiev in a show of solidarity a day before the one-year anniversary of the war.

Nearly a year after Russian forces rolled into Ukraine, Biden attended on Wednesday meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and the heads of Eastern European countries to shore up support for Kiev.

The leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia joined the talks amid widespread concern in their countries that the conflict could spill over.

In New York, the UN General Assembly is meeting for a special session that was to debate a motion backed by Kiev and its allies calling for a "just and lasting peace" — which will be brought to a vote today.

1100 GMT — UK government extends tariff relief for Ukraine until early 2024

Britain has said it would extend temporary tariff liberalisation for Ukraine until early 2024.

"The liberalisation of all tariffs for imports from Ukraine will continue to be applied to the whole of the United Kingdom and the Crown Dependencies," International Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston said in a statement to parliament.

1019 GMT — Finland to send three Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Finland will send three Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, the Finnish defence ministry has said.

Earlier this year, Kiev secured pledges from Western supporters of modern battlefield tanks to help fend off Russian troops who are trying to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.

Finnish president Sauli Niinisto in January said Finland would participate in a European donation of battle tanks, adding that Finland's contribution would "not be very numerous".

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre border with Russia, has slightly fewer than 200 Leopard 2 tanks.

1011 GMT — Ukraine shuns OSCE gathering over Russian presence

A meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's parliamentary assembly has gotten underway without the Ukrainian delegation, which described the planned presence of Russian lawmakers as “an affront.”

Austria said, as host nation, they were obliged to grant visas to representatives from all OSCE member states. Ukraine said it wouldn't attend if Russia was present, as did Lithuania.

Austria's parliament speaker, Wolfgang Sobotka, said that it is “our duty not to slam the door on diplomacy” and that “the OSCE, with its inclusive approach and comprehensive security concept, can and above all should be part of a solution to this conflict.”