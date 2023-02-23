A 6.8-magnitude earthquake has hit eastern Tajikistan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck around 0037 GMT (5:37 am local time) on Thursday at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres.

The USGS estimated that "little or no population" would be exposed to landslides from the quake. There were also no reports of casualties from the quake as of 0700 GMT on Thursday.

The quake’s epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China, about 67 kilometres from the small mountain town of Murghob.

A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake, followed by a 4.6-magnitude quake.

A couple scientific agencies have reported different magnitudes for the quake.

Chinese state television CCTV reported a 7.2 magnitude quake, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre [EMSC], which reported 7.1-magnitude quake, revised the size of the temblor to 6.3.

