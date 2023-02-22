WORLD
4 MIN READ
Idris Talha Kartav, beloved Turkish celebrity in China, dies in quakes
Known in China as Tang Xiaoqiang, the TV personality was found dead under the rubble of a hotel he was staying in when the devastating earthquake struck.
Idris Talha Kartav, beloved Turkish celebrity in China, dies in quakes
Idris Talha Kartav, beloved Turkish celebrity in China, dies in quakes
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 22, 2023

Idris Talha Kartav, a beloved Turkish celebrity in China, was among those who lost their lives after two major earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The 31-year-old from Istanbul, known by the name Tang Xiaoqiang in China, was in Türkiye when the earthquakes hit and died after the hotel he was staying at in the southeastern city of Adiyaman collapsed due to the tremblors.

His body was reportedly found in the rubble of the hotel over 85 hours after it collapsed.

Kartav, or Tang, rose to fame in China as a regular guest on Hubei TV's popular variety show "Informal Talks" where he would often discuss his motherland Türkiye, informing the audience and other guest stars about the country’s culture and history.

Kartav’s fans and close circle mourned his death on Weibo, a prominent Chinese social media platform that resembles Twitter. Informal Talks also posted condolences on its official account.

A ‘hero’ in Xiamen

In an interview with Turkish TV news channel NTV from five years ago, Kartav said it was his dream to live in China, expressing joy and pride for making it in the country.

Kartav dropped out of architecture school in Türkiye in 2010 at the age of 18 and went to China, where he studied at Xiamen University and did his masters in international relations. He also presided over the International Turkish Students' Association.

"I could have studied business in the United States, the immediate choice that springs to mind. But I thought China would be a better choice for my future and my father fully supported me," he said in an interview with Beijing Review, China’s national English magazine, which described Kartav as eager to contribute to friendly ties and cooperation between Türkiye and China.

RECOMMENDED

According to the magazine, the “kind-hearted” Kartav made headlines in Xiamen after he helped rescue the severely injured driver and passengers of a minivan following a traffic accident and “became a hero”.

"I saw the accident on my rear-view mirror," Beijing Review quoted Kartav as saying. "My first reaction was to stop my car, call the police and see if I could help."

Kartav began appearing on Informal Talks in 2016 as a representative of Türkiye. Fluent in Chinese, he won hearts with his humorous personality and respectful attitude towards the Chinese culture and its people.

Kartav also volunteered for community service during the Covid-19 lockdown in China, and helped many people in Xiamen. "Because of this, many netizens (internet users) affectionately call him 'Brother Tang'," the channel cited Hubei TV as reporting.

Over 48,000 dead

At least 42,310 people have died as a result of the devastating twin earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye, also heavily affecting northern Syria, on February 6. Thousands more were injured.

Another 6.4 magnitude earthquake and a magnitude 5.8 aftershock also hit the southern Hatay province earlier this week, leaving the country on edge. An additional six fatalities and 562 injuries were reported from Monday's earthquake.

In Syria, at least 5,814 people have died according to figures that haven’t been updated for days.

The total death toll from the quakes has surpassed 48,000.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat