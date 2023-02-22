Idris Talha Kartav, a beloved Turkish celebrity in China, was among those who lost their lives after two major earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The 31-year-old from Istanbul, known by the name Tang Xiaoqiang in China, was in Türkiye when the earthquakes hit and died after the hotel he was staying at in the southeastern city of Adiyaman collapsed due to the tremblors.

His body was reportedly found in the rubble of the hotel over 85 hours after it collapsed.

Kartav, or Tang, rose to fame in China as a regular guest on Hubei TV's popular variety show "Informal Talks" where he would often discuss his motherland Türkiye, informing the audience and other guest stars about the country’s culture and history.

Kartav’s fans and close circle mourned his death on Weibo, a prominent Chinese social media platform that resembles Twitter. Informal Talks also posted condolences on its official account.

A ‘hero’ in Xiamen

In an interview with Turkish TV news channel NTV from five years ago, Kartav said it was his dream to live in China, expressing joy and pride for making it in the country.

Kartav dropped out of architecture school in Türkiye in 2010 at the age of 18 and went to China, where he studied at Xiamen University and did his masters in international relations. He also presided over the International Turkish Students' Association.

"I could have studied business in the United States, the immediate choice that springs to mind. But I thought China would be a better choice for my future and my father fully supported me," he said in an interview with Beijing Review, China’s national English magazine, which described Kartav as eager to contribute to friendly ties and cooperation between Türkiye and China.