Fatih Baskurt had already witnessed countless bodies in his 11 years as a hearse driver for the Manisa Municipality in Türkiye's west. He had even seen the pain and grief of those who have lost their loved ones.

But nothing could have prepared the 35-year-old for the overwhelming number of death and the trauma that followed after two earthquakes struck on February 6, devastating 11 provinces in southern Türkiye.

The tragedy has turned Baskurt numb – the sheer scale of the devastation and the number of dead has become too much for him to handle.

Antakya, the central and most populous district of Hatay, is one of the worst affected areas in the twin temblors, which have killed over 47,000 people in Türkiye and Syria.

One of the most widely-reported incidents involved the collapse of the luxury Ronesans Rezidans complex in which dozens of people lost their lives.

Baskurt was at the scene soon after rescue and recovery work started.

“The bodies of a family of four were pulled out (from the rubble). They were all hugging each other. (The) mother’s hair was tangled in her kids…,” Baskurt tells TRT World as he recalls the heartrending scene. “That was very painful to watch.”

Among the first to arrive in the district, Baskurt leads a team of drivers in charge of six ambulances. “So far, we have transported around 400 bodies,” he says.

Antakya now resembles a bombed-out war zone, with gaping craters and mounds of debris in place of the residential highrises that once dotted the city.

Elsewhere, the broken windows of empty, heavily damaged apartments provide glimpses of a world frozen in time: an overturned brown couch, a broken chandelier, a family portrait on a wall, a baby stroller in what must have been the lounge of a 5th floor flat, torn curtains fluttering in the wind.

Street after empty street stand as mute spectators in what was once a bustling city – most of the people gone, leaving behind ghostly, skeletal buildings.