ANTAKYA — When two back-to-back earthquakes devastated southern Türkiye on February 6, killing tens of thousands of people and leaving towns and cities in rubble, Alpaslan Koseoglu, 42, escaped the disaster unscathed.

His apartment complex in the city centre of Antakya in Hatay province was damaged but withstood the magnitude 7.8 and 7.6 twin temblors, unlike most other adjacent buildings, which were reduced to mangled heaps of steel and concrete.

Hatay was among the worst affected of the 11 provinces ravaged by the twin earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye and parts of adjoining Syria. Out of the combined death toll of more than 47,000 people, at least 42,300 have been killed in Türkiye alone.

After escaping the quakes with his brother and sister-in-law, Koseoglu returned daily to the still-standing building in the hope of retrieving anything valuable, even sentimental value.

“I was hoping to retrieve some family heirlooms like my grandfather’s ring and silverware that we proudly displayed in a showcase,” he tells TRT World.

The tremors shattered windows, tore down parts of the exterior wall and damaged the pillars, but his building still stood, giving him a false sense of hope that he could enter and get his stuff out.

But then on February 20, a fresh 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit close to Hatay and Koseoglu’s building came crumbling down. It is now just a heap of stones and iron-rebar debris.

Across Antakya, entire streets have turned into mountains of concrete waste or ominously standing skeletal structures - their windows and fronts gone, broken chandeliers dangling inside, a couch about to fall off a 5th floor of what once used to be someone’s living room, pages of a diary flying around in circles.

The district has turned into a ghost town as many of the residents have moved into AFAD shelters or travelled to be with their relatives in other cities.

Unimaginable devastation

In the city centre, where supermarkets, stores and residential buildings were once testimonies to a bustling urban centre, the only sounds one hears now are of emergency vehicles whisking by, their sirens shrieking, and pieces of glass shattering whenever a gust of wind sweeps across.

But the drive towards Antakya, through the picture-postcard countryside and other barely-affected human habitations, gives little indication of the apocalyptic scenes ahead.

In Iskenderun, a historic port city said to have been founded by Alexander the Great, exhaust towers of a power plant rise into the sky. Cargo ships heading towards the port appear on the horizon. On the other side of the road, Amanos mountain is covered with green forests. Blue and white box-like houses dot the idyllic landscape.