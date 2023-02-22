Türkiye's top diplomat has expressed gratitude to the European Union and the international community for the support and solidarity given in the wake of deadly earthquakes earlier this month.

The EU has shown great solidarity with Türkiye during such a difficult period, Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday at a joint press conference in the capital Ankara with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Johan Forssell, the international development minister of Sweden, currently the EU's term president.

Underlining that Türkiye has benefitted from EU solidarity funds and its Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA) as a candidate country, Cavusoglu said there had been interruptions in IPA funds before and that such interruptions were not beneficial.

For his part, EU Commissioner Varhelyi conveyed his condolences over the deadly earthquakes and said they were in Türkiye to help.

"We care because we are friends because we are allies and I think this cannot be underlined strong enough."

'Unimaginable catastrophe'

"My generation for sure has not seen such a devastating earthquake on the planet and this is why the human suffering is immense," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Forssell also conveyed a message of "solidarity and of commitment to the people in Türkiye affected by the devastating earthquakes."