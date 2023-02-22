BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish Technic provides free maintenance to airlines flying to quake zone
Turkish Technic has so far serviced international airlines from over 10 countries including the US, Germany, Netherlands, Libya, Vietnam, and China, which carried humanitarian aid, search and rescue teams to Türkiye.
Turkish Technic provides free maintenance to airlines flying to quake zone
"Even in difficult conditions, we will show Turkish hospitality and be grateful for every step taken to help,” Turkish Technic says.
By Meryem Demirhan
February 22, 2023

Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has started providing maintenance services without labour charges to international airlines flying to Türkiye’s earthquake-hit southern region to render help.

Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Technic’s chair, said: "As the flag carrier, we are working closely with our affiliates and utilising any resources available to help our nation recover from the devastating earthquake."

"Even in difficult conditions, we will show Turkish hospitality and be grateful for every step taken to help,” he said.

Including the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Libya, Vietnam and China, Turkish Technic has so far serviced airlines from over 10 countries which carried humanitarian aid, and search and rescue teams to the earthquake zone.

In response to the devastating earthquakes, aid and support has poured in from around the world.

READ MORE:Grief from Türkiye quakes should help transform global disaster response

RECOMMENDED

Over 42,000 people were killed by the back-to-back quakes in southern Türkiye on February 6, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others were injured.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE:Denmark to send dozens of mobile homes for Türkiye quake victims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise