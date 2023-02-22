Israeli forces have killed 11 Palestinians and wounded scores during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to Palestine's Health Ministry and medics.

Wednesday's incursion also left 102 Palestinians wounded, including six in critical condition, the ministry said in a statement.

Among those killed were two Palestinian men, aged 72 and 61, and a 16-year-old boy, according to health officials.

The ministry said a resident, Anan Shawkat Annab, 66, suffered from tear gas inhalation and died in a hospital.

In one emotional scene, an overwhelmed medic pronounced a man dead, only to notice the lifeless patient was his father. Elsewhere, an amateur video showed two men, apparently unarmed, being shot as they ran in the street.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics treated some 250 people affected by tear gas fired by Israeli forces.

There were no Israeli casualties.

Israeli Makor Rishon newspaper reported that Israeli forces killed two members of the Lions' Den armed group.

'They shot to kill'

The influx of wounded overwhelmed the city’s Najah Hospital, said Ahmad Aswad, the head nurse of the cardiology department.

The 36-year-old medic told The Associated Press that he saw many patients shot in the chest, head and thighs. "They shot to kill," he said.

In a moment he said will haunt him, he and a colleague carefully extracted a bullet from a 61-year-old man’s heart. After the chaos subsided and they pronounced their patient dead, they looked at the man’s face. It was his colleague’s father, 61-year-old Abdelaziz Ashqar.

His colleague, Elias Ashqar, was overcome and went silent. "It didn't feel like we were in reality," Aswad said.

