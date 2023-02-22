Nigeria, Africa’s largest democracy, is heading to the polls on February 25 to elect a new president as well as a new parliament. The country will vote again in March to elect a new set of state governors.

Experts say these elections are crucial not only for Nigeria but for the entire African continent and beyond.

According to Zuhumnan Dapel, an economic research fellow at the Canada-based International Development Research Centre, whatever happens in Nigeria has “ripple effects across Africa” because of the country’s strategic importance in the continent.

Dapel tells TRT Afrika that Nigeria is a superpower in Africa because “it is the biggest democracy, the largest oil producer and also it has the largest economy on the continent”.

It is also the most populous country in Africa, with a population of more than 200 million.

‘Big election for Africa’

Nigeria is the first country in Africa to hold national elections in 2023. Elections are due in several other countries this year.

According to Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, more than 93 million Nigerians have registered to cast their votes – to choose a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, whose second and final term in office is due to end in May.

Buhari, who came to power in 2015, has promised to leave a legacy of “free and fair elections”.

Nigeria is now in its nearly 24th straight year of uninterrupted civilian rule, the longest-ever period of democratic rule in the west African country since its independence in 1960.

This year, 18 candidates are contesting the presidency, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC party, Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP.

According to Dapel, a successful election and a subsequent transition to a new government in Nigeria will mean “solidifying and strengthening democracy in the country”.

“It’s really, really a big election for Africa,” he says, because of Nigeria’s political and economic influence in the continent.

The economic and development expert says the citizens of other African countries must be interested in the elections because “what happens in Nigeria affects a lot of things in their countries” and that “the stability of democracy and the economy of Nigeria fits into the stability of democracy and the economy of the African continent”.

“Nigeria always sets the pace in Africa. When democracy is consolidated in Nigeria, other African countries have a reason to consolidate their own democracies as well.”

Economic influence

According to the researcher, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) economically influences the direction of Africa’s overall GDP. It is a continent of 54 countries, but “Nigeria’s GDP is between 20-30 per cent of the GDP of Africa as a whole”.