A cyclone that is intensifying as it approaches the southeastern African coast has been labeled as “dangerous” by the United Nation's weather agency as nations brace for landfall.

As of Wednesday, Cyclone Freddy already left at least four dead in Madagascar, triggering a storm surge while ripping roofs off houses.

A 27-year-old man drowned in rising sea waters on Tuesday just before the storm made landfall. But on Wednesday authorities put the toll at four.

It is expected to hit Mozambique by the end of the week.

A “significant deterioration in weather conditions” is underway, according to Meteo France’s multi-hazard early warning system.

The weather agency said the cyclone is passing around 100 kilometres (60 miles) away from the islands of Mauritius and later Reunion.

Mauritius has already encountered flooding and gale force winds.

The regional weather observation centre on the island of Reunion said that Freddy is currently rushing across the ocean with average wind speeds of 205 kilometres (127 miles) per hour.

It's feared that up to 2.2 million people, mostly in Madagascar, will be impacted by storm surges and flooding, according to the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System.

