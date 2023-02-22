China has sharply criticised a visit to Taiwan by a senior Pentagon official and reaffirmed it has sanctioned Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying military equipment to the Taipei.

Wednesday's comments from the Chinese Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office underscore the dramatic deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, technology, spying allegations, and, increasingly, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Asked about the reported Taiwan visit last week by Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said China “resolutely opposes any official interaction and military collaboration” between the US and Taiwan.

Efforts by Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party to cement the island's independence with foreign assistance are “doomed to failure," Zhu told reporters.

On Tuesday, a delegation of US lawmakers visiting Taiwan also met with President Tsai Ing-wen, who said she looked for increased cooperation on issues from security to climate change.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and has been stepping up its military and diplomatic harassment. The sides split amid civil war in 1949, and China's Communist Party has never held sway over the island.

A Pentagon spokesperson did not comment directly on Chase's visit, repeating that “our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region.” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it had no information about any such visit.

Beijing-Moscow relations 'solid as rock'

Tensions between the US and China again ratcheted up last month after Washington accused Beijing of sending a spy balloon that was shot down over the American East Coast.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a trip to Beijing in the wake of the incident and said over the weekend that the United States was concerned China would provide weapons to Russia for its fight against Ukraine.