Despite warning from Turkish authorities about possible dangers, earthquake survivors risked returning to their damaged or collapsed homes for one last chance to salvage what they could from their past lives, hours before another deadly 6.4 magnitude quake struck the region earlier this week.

Reuters news agency saw dozens of people climb mounds of rubble, crawl through cracked walls and tread up broken stairs to retrieve documents, furniture and electric appliances — anything that could help them start over.

Government officials, including the disaster management agency AFAD, have been repeatedly warning residents not to return to their damaged homes saying the rubble pose danger to people's safety.

Two weeks after an initial massive earthquake struck Türkiye and Syria, most residents of Antakya — a district of Hatay province — had left or were sheltering in camps.

When a fresh quake shook the southern city again on Monday, Turkish media reported that at least three people were killed while retrieving belongings.

"We are trying to save whatever we have because the damage is huge," said Yasir Bayrakci, adding that they do not have enough resources to sustain them or buy new household goods.

His family lost a sister, one of 15 siblings, in the February 6 quake. After finding her body in the rubble six days later, they laid her to rest.

"We cannot bring back the dead. But because we survived, we are trying to get out whatever is left," said the 28-year-old natural gas pipe welder.

Bayrakci and six relatives returned to help their brother retrieve belongings from his apartment. They packed smaller items in trash bags and fertiliser sacks. Inside, kitchen cabinet doors were flung open, paint had chipped off the walls and the cracked facade had partially fallen out.

Through an open window of the second-floor apartment, now reachable by a mound of rubble from an adjacent building, they hauled a mattress, couches and a washing machine on their backs, trying not to trip on chunks of concrete as they walked in sandals.

READ MORE: What will happen to the children orphaned by Türkiye’s earthquakes?

"Slowly, slowly," one person said.

The items will be stored in the family's house in a village nearby, which Bayrakci believes is safe. "We built it with our hands, so we trust it in every aspect."

'Too risky'

In another Antakya neighbourhood, Kinan al Masri hoped to retrieve some savings, passports and birth certificates from his apartment. He has returned to his street every couple of days since the first quake, but authorities told him it was too dangerous to go inside.

There have also been reports of authorities making arrests after spotting people retrieving belongings of other residents.