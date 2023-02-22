Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Demolition teams are clearing mounds of rubble from the devastating February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, as emergency responders scramble to shelter survivors — who were traumatised anew by Monday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake in the already badly battered province of Hatay.

Meanwhile, Turkish officials said the death toll from February 6 twin quakes climbed to 43,556. An additional six fatalities and 562 injuries were reported from Monday's earthquake in Hatay. Two deaths and several injuries were also reported in Syria.

The reported toll in Syria is 5,814, which has been unchanged for days. In all, death toll from disasters in both countries has reached 49,370.

Following are the latest updates:

Türkiye quakes generated up to 210 million tonnes of rubble — UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme [UNDP] has said it plans to support Türkiye in the removal of rubble and the management of the debris from the earthquake's devastation.

The UN agency said on Wednesday it estimates that the disaster has generated between 116 million and 210 million tonnes of rubble.

It estimated an area at least 30 kilometres by 30 kilometres with debris piled three metres high would be needed to contain it all.

"This makes this clearly the largest earthquake disaster in Türkiye's history and perhaps the largest natural disaster the country has ever faced," said Louisa Vinton, UNDP's Türkiye Resident Representative.

2000 GMT — Death toll from twin quakes climbs

The death toll from the powerful February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye has risen to 43,556, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said late on Wednesday.

Soylu made the remarks during a live broadcast with the TRT Haber TV channel in Hatay, one of the 11 provinces that were hit by the quakes.

"This is one of the biggest earthquakes in the world," he said.

The minister said it required a certain period of time to respond when faced with 26,000 collapsed homes during the first hours, and the earthquakes hit an area covering 110,000 square kilometres.

"This is the size of three Netherlands," he added.

1855 GMT — Djibouti sends medical supplies to quake-hit Türkiye

Medical equipment, medicines, blankets and heaters provided by companies in Djibouti as well as medical devices donated by Djibouti's Health Ministry were sent to Türkiye with the initiatives of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Djibouti Programme Coordination Office.

Previously Djibouti had donated $1 million in cash to AFAD as well as shelter, hygiene and medical supplies for the earthquake victims in southern Türkiye.

1845 GMT — Nineteen countries set up 22 field hospitals in Türkiye's quake zone

A total of 90,015 tents, 167 living containers and 999 mobile hygiene units have been brought to Türkiye with the coordination of foreign representatives, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

As a part of aid in kind, 1,344,234 blankets, 196,538 sleeping bags, 74,750 beds, 26,622 generators, 5,722 tonnes of clothing, 3,065 tons of hygienic medical supplies and 5,678 tons of food reached Türkiye, it said.

1805 GMT — Donors' conference for Türkiye to be ‘unprecedented effort’ by int'l community: EU commissioner

An international donors conference, which is expected to be held in Brussels in March, is going to be an "unprecedented effort from the international community to help and to chip in substantially" to Türkiye's reconstruction efforts in the wake of deadly earthquakes earlier this month, said the EU commissioner for neighbourhood and enlargement.

EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said: "We came here today, first of all, to express our sympathies with the victims, express our condolences for those who have lost loved ones and to express that we're standing by Türkiye and we are standing by the people of Türkiye."

Citing his meetings with Turkish officials in Ankara, Varhelyi said the scale of the damage caused by the two strong earthquakes is "much, much bigger" than what one would "read in the press."

"We expect a final assessment coming, the rough final assessment coming in weeks because, of course, we want to organize donors' conference in the knowledge of this assessment," he said.

1740 GMT — Indonesia stands by Türkiye, Turkish people in this hour of need: minister

"We are together with them and what they (Turkish people) feel is also (what) we feel," Indonesia’s Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Muhadjir Effendy said.

Effendy said the disaster will make Türkiye and its people come out stronger, and urged all international organizations to extend the necessary help to victims of the seismic catastrophe since "it's about humanity.”

The minister also handed over the fourth batch of humanitarian aid supplies from Indonesia to the Turkish people.

According to Effendy, Indonesia has deployed in Türkiye its largest humanitarian mission to a country in its history, involving more than 250 personnel, five humanitarian flights, more than 110 tonnes of humanitarian goods, 50 containers of instant food supply, one field hospital and two public kitchens serving 24 hours a day.

1700 GMT — Quake victims to start moving to container cities in Adiyaman

Victims will start moving to container cities (container homes placed in large spaces) in Adiyaman, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister has said.

"We have prepared the infrastructure for most of the container homes," Adil Karaismailoglu said.

"Mobility will begin from tomorrow."

In the first stage 15,000 homes will be established, he said, adding that the government is also working on constructing prefabricated homes.

1615 GMT — Zenit to face Fenerbahce in charity match to help earthquake victims

"Zenit will play Fenerbahce in a charity match to aid victims of the Turkish earthquake," the Russian club said in a statement, adding that the match will be held in Istanbul's Ulker Stadium on March 23.

All proceeds from the game will go to help the victims and survivors of the devastating earthquakes that recently occurred in Türkiye, it added.

1450 GMT — Turkish president, first lady visit earthquake survivors at Ankara hospital

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emine Erdogan visited the Etlik City Hospital, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

“Our only consolation is to see that our children are in good health, whose treatment continues at Ankara University Cebeci Hospital and Etlik City Hospital,” the first lady said on Twitter, sharing photos from the hospital visit.

“I sincerely believe that we will overcome the difficulties together with the strength of unity,” she added.

1445 GMT — Tunisian singer to hold benefit concert for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Tunisian singer Lotfi Bouchnak will hold a benefit concert for the victims of two deadly earthquakes.

“Bouchnak will perform on Feb. 28 at the Tunisian Culture Palace for our brothers affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria,” the Opera Theatre of Tunis said in a statement.

According to the statement, the proceeds of the "Double Corde II" concert performed by the Tunis Symphony Orchestra Academy on Feb.13 were donated to the quake victims in Türkiye and Syria.