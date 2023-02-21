The United States favours and supports the diplomatic resolution of the differences between Ankara and Athens, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said following a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

“I believe that this is in the interest of both peoples, and we hope that this is the path that our friends will follow," Blinken said on Tuesday, just one day after visiting its Aegean neighbour Türkiye.

Underscoring that both Greece and Türkiye are allies, partners, and friends of the US, he said that after visiting both countries, he has seen interest in both parties in improving bilateral ties.

The atmosphere between Ankara and Athens improved particularly after Greece was one of the first countries to extend condolences and help Türkiye in the wake of the deadly earthquakes on February 6.

Blinken said he witnessed the sincere reception of the Greek aid by the Turkish people and state authorities. He thanked the Greek state and people for their immediate and significant assistance offered to Türkiye.

Blinken, however, added that the problems between Athens and Ankara are long-standing and would take time to resolve.

Talks with former premier

Dendias, for his part, stressed that Greece’s aid to Türkiye comes out of humanitarian concerns and is not associated with any foreign policy goals.