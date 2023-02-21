Türkiye has mobilised all its resources and means to carry out accommodation and subsistence services for earthquake victims since the deadly February 6 earthquakes, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Within one year, the country will revive the quake-hit villages and cities, and a total of 70,000 houses will be built in the villages to be handed over to their beneficiaries, Erdogan said at a briefing in the southern Osmaniye province on Tuesday.

The new buildings will be no taller than three or four stories in addition to the ground floor, Erdogan added.

On Monday, Erdogan announced that Türkiye aimed to complete the construction of nearly 200,000 permanent houses and place its citizens in those houses within a year in the 11 affected provinces.

Over 13 million people have been affected by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes that were centred in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Adiyaman, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Building inspections