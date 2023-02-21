The massive twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on February 6 caused great destruction in one area of Kahramanmaras province, wiping almost all of the houses in the village.

Ordekdede village in Pazarcik district is one of the epicentres of the two earthquakes two weeks ago.

Nearly all of the single-storey houses there were destroyed, while fault fractures stretch for kilometres close to the village.

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, Kemal Guven, the local official of Ordekdede said there were 140 households in the village before the disaster and there are no structurally sound homes left in the village now.

Guven was lucky, as he was in Gaziantep at the time of the earthquakes.

After arriving in the village following the quakes, he and his neighbours pulled his relatives out of the rubble.

He added that they are trying to rebuild the village, which is the largest area in the region close to the epicentre of the earthquake.