The death toll from February 6 powerful earthquakes has topped 42,310, a day after another tremor jolted Türkiye's southern Hatay province, killing six and injuring 562 people.

A total of 7,242 aftershocks have been recorded since February 6, said the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD, adding the magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Hatay took place at around 1704GMT on Monday in Defne district. It was followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock three minutes later, with the epicentre in Hatay's Samandag district.

The reported toll in Syria is 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to over 48,000.

Following are the latest updates:

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

2100 GMT — Hatay-centered quake injures hundreds

Six people have lost their lives while 562 people were injured (18 of them seriously) in Hatay-centered earthquake, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

1920 GMT — Extent of Türkiye quakes 'cannot be explained in words': German FM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the extent of the twin earthquakes in Türkiye "cannot be explained in words," as she along with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser visited the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras to gain a first-hand impression of the situation on the ground.

After visiting a tent city and a medical centre established by German volunteers in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the quakes, both ministers went to the town's city centre and spoke to journalists regarding their observations.

"The extent of this earthquake disaster cannot be expressed in words even if you are here," Baerbock said.

According to her, Berlin has provided an additional $53.25 million (€50 million) in aid, taking the country's total contribution to $115 million (€108 million) to assist Türkiye and Syria's ongoing response to massive earthquakes, which have caused widespread death and destruction. The aid package also includes tents, medical supplies, food, blankets, and generators, she added.

1750 GMT — Earthquakes damage historical Grand Bazaar in Kahramanmaras

A 14th-century bazaar in Türkiye’s southern Kahramanmaras province is one of the several historical structures damaged due to strong tremors in the city.

While some of the wood-and-stone-made shops around the market were destroyed, cracks appeared in others.

Besides shops, museums and mansions in the narrow streets around the marketplace, and buildings that were restored and converted into hostels and cafes in the past years, were also damaged in the quakes.

The historical Maras Grand Bazaar, consisting of nine entrances and 495 shops, was built in the 1500s by the Bozkurt of Dulkadir, or Alauddevle, - the chief of Turkish principality in Anatolia.

1730 GMT — Hatayspor sporting director dies in Türkiye earthquakes

Turkish Super Lig club Atakas Hatayspor confirmed that their sporting director Taner Savut died in the recent earthquakes in southern Türkiye. He was 48.

Hatayspor expressed "deep sadness" over the death and offered condolences to Savut's family and friends.

"... We will not forget you ... May you rest in heaven. You are always in our hearts," the Turkish club said in a tweet.

Savut had gone missing after the major earthquakes hit Türkiye's southern provinces, including Hatay.

Several Turkish clubs, including Fenerbahce, also offered their condolences over the death of Savut, who played for the Istanbul team from 1997-1999.

1720 GMT — Organization of Islamic Cooperation head to visit Türkiye

Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will visit Türkiye in the wake of the deadly earthquakes, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Taha will visit the quake-hit province of Gaziantep to demonstrate solidarity and express his condolences over the twin quakes that have claimed the lives of more than 42,300 people, the ministry said in a statement.

He is also expected to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday, it added.

1713 GMT — EU ministers discuss quake relief support for Türkiye, Syria

"I updated my colleagues on the different activities undertaken in the aftermath of the earthquakes,” Jessika Roswall, Swedish minister of EU affairs, told reporters at a news conference after a meeting of the bloc's ministers.

Roswall “highlighted the massive humanitarian needs on the ground and gave an overview of the coordination efforts within the EU's integrated political crisis response mechanism,” the Swedish EU presidency explained in a statement.

She also informed the ministers about the donors’ conference that the Swedish EU presidency and the European Commission is organising on March 16 to “raise resources in support of the early recovery and relief.”

According to Roswall, the EU needs “to use all the tools at our disposal to ensure that help gets to the people in need” because the natural disaster “left behind horrible destruction.”

1702 GMT — Iraq remarkably aids quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Iraq has recorded a remarkable presence in providing relief aid to Türkiye and Syria following the earthquakes.

The Iraqi government dispatched more than 26 planes loaded with humanitarian aid to the quake victims in Türkiye. Baghdad also sent 24 aid planes to quake-hit Syria.

In all, Iraq has sent more than 140 tons of humanitarian aid to the quake victims in the two countries.

1626 GMT — German ministers visit quake-affected zone

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser visited the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras to gain a first-hand impression of the situation on the ground.

Bearbock and Faeser also visited a medical centre established by German volunteer medical personnel. They talked to victims and German doctors in the emergency camp to receive information about their healthcare services.

1615 GMT — Uzbekistan sending 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria

The relief supplies include clothes, household appliances, canned food, baby food, dried fruit, blankets and pillows, hygiene products, and other essentials, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement.

Uzbekistan is dispatching the relief supplies to Syria on the directives of President Shavkat Mirziyoev, and they will be delivered via plane, the ministry said.

Uzbekistan has also delivered some 200 tons of relief goods for quake victims in Türkiye, the ministry added.

1550 GMT — EU commissioner, senior Swedish official to visit Türkiye

EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Johan Forssell, the international development minister of current EU Term President Sweden, will visit Türkiye on Wednesday to express solidarity in the wake of the deadly earthquakes.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet Varhelyi and Forssell, who are expected to voice solidarity and express condolences.

The officials will hold a joint press conference in the capital Ankara, and discuss the EU's additional assistance to the earthquake regions and arrangements for an international donors’ conference in March, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

1430 GMT — Denmark to send over 40 mobile homes to Türkiye

The Danish Emergency Management Agency will arrange their transport, the organization’s chief Jens Oddershede told local news agency Ritzau.

“We have had good experiences with these housing units. We have previously sent some to Ukraine, where we are very sure they have been useful,” he said.

The housing units are visually similar to camping huts, can accommodate at least four people, and have heating and air-conditioning, the report said.

1425 GMT — Interfaith prayer meet held in India

"We hope that our prayers will provide some comfort and solace to the people of Türkiye and that the country will soon recover from the effects of the earthquake," said Dr Parmeet Singh Chadha, chairman of the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce – a non-profit organization – and one of the participants of the Tuesday's meet.

"We stand with Türkiye during this challenging time and offer our unwavering support and solidarity. These kinds of Humanitarian and peace efforts are the need of the hour and must be supported by all."

Turkish Embassy in the capital New Delhi said that an interfaith prayer ceremony "has been held in the embassy today to commemorate the earthquake victims in Türkiye."

"Sincere thanks to dost (friends) Indians who stand in solidarity with Turkish people through their donations, letters, and prayers," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

1410 GMT — Death toll climbs to 42,310 in Türkiye

Death toll from powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310, disaster management agency said.

1400GMT — Türkiye mobilises all its resources: President Erdogan