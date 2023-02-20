TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: More than 1.68M quake-affected people provided shelter
Türkiye is set to construct nearly 200,000 houses in quake-hit areas to house people who lost their homes in the devastating earthquakes.
Erdogan: More than 1.68M quake-affected people provided shelter
Erdogan says nearly 15,000 survivors have been rescued so far from the rubble following the quakes. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 20, 2023

Türkiye has provided shelter to over 1.68 million people who were affected by twin earthquakes that jolted the country's south on February 6, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

The construction of nearly 200,000 houses in quake-hit areas is also set to begin in March, Erdogan said during a briefing at the heavily affected Hatay province on Monday.

Construction will start in 11 provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig – all of which were affected by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes.

The majority of the construction work will be focused on the Hatay, Kahramanmaras, and Malatya provinces, with over 40,000 houses to be built in each province.

The need for the shelter of over 1.68 million people who were affected by twin earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, was met, Erdogan added.

READ MORE:Over 6,000 aftershocks occurred after February 6 Türkiye quakes – AFAD

RECOMMENDED

Over 45,000 dead

At least 41,156 people were killed and 105,505 others injured in the twin earthquakes centred in the Kahramanmaras province, according to the latest official figures.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the deadly quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the tremors that struck in a period of less than 10 hours.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people were killed by the deadly quakes.

READ MORE:Türkiye urges OSCE reforms for better cooperation in natural disasters

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise