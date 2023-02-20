The UN Security Council has unanimously denounced Israeli plans to greatly expand its construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law.

The lengthy statement, read aloud in the council chambers, "expresses deep concern and dismay with Israel's announcement on Feb. 12, 2023 announcing further construction and expansion of settlements and the legitimisation of settlement outposts."

"The Security Council reiterates that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperilling the viability of the two-state solution based on the 1967 lines," said Vanessa Frazier, Malta's UN envoy who is serving as the council's president for the month of February.

"The Security Council strongly underscores the need for all parties to meet their international obligations and commitments, strongly opposes all unilateral measures that impede peace, including, inter alia, Israeli construction and expansion of settlements, confiscation of Palestinian lands, and the legitimate legalization of settlement outposts, demolition of Palestinians homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians," she added.

The statement further condemned all acts of violence against civilians, including those that have targeted Palestinians and Israelis, and called "on all parties to observe calm and restraint and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric, with the aim, inter alia, of escalating the situation on the ground."

Israel's government on February 13 moved to advance 10,000 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, and moved to retroactively legalize nine settler outposts that were previously illegal under Israeli law. The announcement drew stern international backlash, including from Palestine, which had sought to hold a Security Council vote condemning the expansion.

Palestinian Authority reportedly agreed to suspend that effort over the weekend after the council agreed to issue the statement regarding Israel's actions.

