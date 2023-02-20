TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
'Ottoman scouts' return to aid post-quake operations in Türkiye
The Muslim Scouts of Lebanon spent a week in the quake-hit provinces of Adana and Hatay to help in rescue efforts in coordination with the Turkish Red Crescent and Türkiye’s disaster agency.
'Ottoman scouts' return to aid post-quake operations in Türkiye
Over 9,000 international search and rescue personnel, including those from Lebanon, flew into Türkiye after the quakes. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 20, 2023

A contingent of erstwhile "Ottoman Scouts" from Lebanon has returned to Türkiye in the wake of the deadly earthquakes that hit the country on February 6.

Mahmoud Madi, leader of a 34-member contingent of the Muslim Scouts of Lebanon, said they reached Türkiye on February 11 and the team was deployed in Adana province.

The team, which comprises of 12 rescue personnel and 10 medics besides staff for logistics, shifted to Hatay province from there for search, rescue and logistics work.

“Soon after the news of the damage in Türkiye due to the twin earthquakes, my colleague Mr Wissam Mustafa El Hajjar contacted the Scouting and Guiding Federation of Türkiye and we started packing to come here,” Madi said.

The members of the Muslim Scouts of Lebanon worked alongside the Turkish Red Crescent and Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) besides the Scouting and Guiding Federation of Türkiye during the past week in the quake-affected areas.

“The situation was emotional, how people were receiving us … how they were looking after us,” said Madi via Fadi Iskandarani, an interpreter who flew from the UK to join the Muslim Scouts in the post-quake operations.

13 million affected

At least 41,156 people have been killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, affecting more than 13 million people, according to the latest official figures.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

More than 249,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, according to AFAD. 

Around 100 countries have offered assistance so far, with many having sent rescue teams.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Lyon to Kahramanmaras: French woman drives her truck 4,300 km to bring aid

Ottoman Scouts

It was in 1912 when two Muslim brothers from then British India laid the foundation of Al Kashaaf al Utsmani, or Ottoman Scouts.

A year later, the leadership of the Ottoman Scouts “paid an official visit” to Istanbul, then the capital of the Ottoman Empire. Current day Lebanon was part of the state of the Ottomans those days.

“At that time, there were no borders, so people (from the Ottoman Scouts) came to Istanbul, trying to meet officials and explain to them their work in that part of the world, which is now called Lebanon,” El Hajjar told Anadolu Agency, showing the first logo of the Ottoman Scouts on his phone.

After World War I, it was turned into the Muslim Scouts of Lebanon. Fast forward to 2004, the Muslim Scouts of Lebanon formally established relations with the Scouting and Guiding Federation of Türkiye.

“We have held four national training camps with Turkish counterparts in Istanbul, Erzurum, Konya and Canakkale,” El Hajjar said, lauding the camaraderie between the two nations.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise