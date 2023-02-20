US President Joe Biden has promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during a surprise visit to Kiev, almost a year to the day since Russia's attack.

Biden made an unannounced trip to Kiev on Monday where he also said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies trying to evade sanctions to "back the Russian war machine".

The military aid package will include artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems, and air surveillance radars "to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments," he said.

"The cost that Ukraine has had to pay is extraordinarily high. Sacrifices have been far too great," Biden told reporters in Kiev, where he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden appeared to make no mention of fighter jets, which Ukraine has been seeking from Western allies to help it push back Russian forces.

Air raid sirens blared as Biden, 80, walked with Zelenskyy through central Kiev but there were no reports of Russian missiles or air strikes.

Visiting Kiev for the first time since the start of Russia's Ukraine offensive, Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

Biden said his trip was intended to "reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

READ MORE:Will tanks change the course of the Russia-Ukraine war?