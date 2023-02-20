North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in a widely condemned weapons test — its second in three days — that prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Monday's firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Saturday and North Korea’s threats to take an unprecedentedly strong response to US-South Korean military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Some experts say North Korea is pushing for more powerful weapons so that it can increase its leverage in potential negotiations with the United States.

South Korea’s military said it detected the two missile launches on Monday morning from a western coastal town, just north of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.

Japan said both missiles landed in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and that no damage involving aircraft and vessels in the area was reported.

According to Japanese and South Korean assessments, the North Korean missiles flew at a maximum altitude of 50-100 kilometers (30-60 miles) and a distance of 340-400 kilometers (210-250 miles). Those distances suggest South Korea is within striking range.

Both South Korea and Japan condemned recent North Korean launches as threats to international peace and violations of UN Security Council resolutions that ban any ballistic activities by North Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that Tokyo was requesting an emergency Security Council meeting to respond to recent North Korean launches.

An initial Security Council briefing led by Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Khaled Khiari was set for later on Monday.

Further council action against North Korea is in doubt after China and Russia, both veto-wielding powers embroiled in separate confrontations with Washington, opposed US-led attempts last year to add fresh sanctions after the North launched dozens of ballistic weapons.

