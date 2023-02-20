WORLD
Somalia’s South West state donates $100,000 to victims of Türkiye quakes
Country's fundraising campaign for earthquake victims is in full swing under the Committee for the Relief of Türkiye, which was created by Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.
South West is the first state in Somalia to contribute to the relief campaign, but Mogadishu municipality also donated $250,000 to the quake victims on Saturday. / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
February 20, 2023

Somalia’s South West state donated $100,000 to the victims of the twin earthquakes in Türkiye, according to a committee recently established for contributing to relief efforts.

“The president of Somalia's Southwest state, HE Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, has donated One Hundred Thousand Dollars to the earthquake victims' relief in the Republic of Türkiye,” the Committee for the Relief of Türkiye, which was appointed by Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, said in a brief statement on Twitter.

Expressing their condolences to the victims of the earthquakes, officials of the South West state presidency in Baidoa, the administrative capital of the state, confirmed the relief contribution to Anadolu news agency by phone. 

Many other contributions

The state is the first in Somalia to contribute to the relief campaign, which is in full swing in the country, but Mogadishu municipality also donated $250,000 to the quake victims on Saturday.

Somalia’s members of parliament also unanimously voted Saturday to donate 20 percent of their February salaries to the victims.

The Somali business community announced earlier that it donated $3 million to the relief campaign.

On Friday, Prime Minister Barre announced that the Somali government had donated $1 million to the victims of the earthquakes.

At least 41,020 people have been killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, according to the latest data from the country’s disaster management agency.

The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to at least 46,834. 

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centred in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

