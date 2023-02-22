Türkiye is no stranger to earthquakes. But the massive February 6 temblors had the destructive power of several atomic bombs and triggered an entirely different magnitude of devastation. At least 13 million people across approximately 110,000 square km of southeast Türkiye were directly affected, with tens of thousands killed. Swathes of neighbouring Syria were also devastated.

There was an instinctive global understanding that no nation could prepare sufficiently or respond adequately to such a catastrophe. In my own experience of disasters spanning three decades, including in Türkiye during the 1992 Erzincan quake, never has the world moved so quickly and whole-heartedly as now.

This is human solidarity at its best, starting with courageous local first responders and a massive Turkish national mobilisation supplemented by rescue and relief from over a hundred nations.

Communities only too-familiar with adversity were at the forefront: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh knitted blankets and sweaters, poverty-struck Afghans collected thousands of dollars, and rescue teams from war-torn Ukraine pulled out survivors from the rubble.

These are doubly valuable humanitarian acts. Because they are spontaneous and unconditional. They are not calculated reciprocity for Turkish aid building hospitals for wounded Rohingya in Cox’s Bazaar, sending emergency aid trains to Afghanistan, or facilitating the shifting of millions of tons of food from Ukraine to feed the world’s hungriest.

They are part of Türkiye’s support in 150 countries through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). Türkiye was ranked second in humanitarian giving in 2021, totalling US$5.6 billion or about 1 percent of its GDP, including the hosting of 3.5 million Syrian refugees, according to the latest Global Humanitarian Assistance Report.

Of course, for desperate quake survivors at home, help can never come fast enough. And it is no consolation to those who lost loved ones that this response was bigger and faster than previously seen in Türkiye or elsewhere. And that it utilised the best available tools, technologies and organisational arrangements. There are always lessons to learn for future improvement, but Türkiye has done very well under prevailing extreme circumstances.

As foreign emergency teams go home and the painstaking work of comforting and rehabilitating survivors gathers pace, global solidarity will continue to be tested. Türkiye will need even greater support in the period ahead as grim statistics are revised for the worse when the quakes’ impacts are fully quantified.

The Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation estimates a cost of $84 billion – a staggering 9 percent of Türkiye’s $942 billion economy (in nominal terms) in 2022. But with the expected post-quake reconstruction efforts, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development projects a modest overall 1 percent GDP loss in 2023.

However, minimising the quake’s longer-term economic impact will require an investment of perhaps treble the value of the losses because it will be much more costly to build back better to comply diligently with Türkiye’s improved earthquake resilience construction code unveiled in 2018. As too much of Türkiye’s housing stock is old, retrofitting will be a big but necessary investment to reduce future tragedies.

Meanwhile, cold financial calculations do not convey the hidden impacts of wholescale population trauma, which is always worse after quakes than other types of disasters. That includes grief reactions and mental stresses, physical injury complications, infectious disease risks and worsened chronic diseases. Millions of days of schooling and employment loss are inevitable as emotional and physical recovery take their course.

Doubtless, there will be vigorous recovery and reconstruction debates and where the financing comes from. The European Union is planning a donors’ conference in March. The international financial institutions are key, and the World Bank’s lead in providing US$1.78 billion while preparing to follow up with another US$1 billion is welcome. Also stepping up will be the private sector and special government financing initiatives, including reconstruction bonds that people can subscribe towards.

Türkiye is an upper-middle-income G20 member with a GDP per capita in purchasing power terms of $30,737 in 2021. That Türkiye will rise again is not in doubt. But the quality of recovery and diminishing avoidable suffering along the way depends on humanitarian assistance for at least two years.