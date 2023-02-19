The number of aftershocks following the two earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye on February 6 has reached over 6,000, an official from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

"The number of aftershocks caused by the two earthquakes has reached 6,040. Among them, 1,628 aftershocks were measured as a magnitude of 3-4, 436 of them with a magnitude of 4-5, and 40 with a magnitude of 5-6. There was also a 6.6 magnitude quake," Orhan Tatar, the general director of earthquake and risk reduction at AFAD, said at a media briefing in southern Kahramanmaras province on Sunday.

Warning of more aftershocks after the devastating earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye, Tatar said: "Especially after earthquakes of this magnitude, aftershocks will continue for a longer period of time. Some of these aftershocks may have a magnitude 5 and above."

As a result of the earthquakes, the earth's crust moved by 7.3 metres (24 feet). That is a "very serious number. The quakes also unleashed a great deal of energy," he added.

Intense lightening