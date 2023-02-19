Though the situation for volunteers in the post-earthquakes time has "eased" in southern Türkiye, the needs of the affected people are changing on daily basis, volunteers working on the ground zero said.

“Difficult time has passed (and) circumstances are becoming easier for us,” Cengiz Aslan, 53, project coordinator of one of the central relief supplies centers in this southern province of Adana, told Anadolu news agency.

“But the needs of the quakes-affected people are changing every day,” he pointed out, as two weeks have passed since the country was struck by two major earthquakes on February 6 - the deadliest in 100 years.

Aslan is coordinating supplies from across Türkiye for the 11 southern provinces affected by the disaster.

Aslan said his organisation, the Istanbul-based Insan Vakfi or Human Association, has mobilised services of around 3,500 volunteers.

“The volunteers traveled across the quakes-hit provinces, by foot, motorcycles, and around 45 off-road vehicles to reach the people,” Aslan said.

Wide scale of the devastation

Aslan said the initial period of a tough time for volunteers seems to have passed.

“There was a huge rush (of request for help) … we could not sleep, as we continuously kept receiving a lot of phone calls … there was the hurry in every situation,” the humanitarian activist explained.

“We even could not reach (some) areas because of heavy snow and broken roads.”

After 14 days, Aslan said: “Things have eased.”

“But the needs of affected people keep changing,” he said.

“First, there was the requirement of bread and water; then burial garment or shroud,” he said, adding people in the affected areas also needed undergarments.

Pointing out the scale of devastation, he said: “Some neighbourhoods will be completely scrubbed off the maps as there are no (usable) remnants left.”

He said the association has set up a mobile kitchen for soup and tea in what was once a lively central place in Antakya.