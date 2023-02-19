North Korea has confirmed that it carried out a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test saying it was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capacity against its rivals.

In a statement issued on Sunday, it also threatened additional powerful steps in response to the planned military training between the United States and South Korea.

Saturday’s ICBM test, the North’s first missile test since January 1, signals its leader Kim Jong Un is using his rivals’ drills as a chance to expand his country’s nuclear capability to enhance its leverage in future dealings with the United States.

An expert says North Korea may seek to hold regular operational exercises involving its ICBMs.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Pyongyang's launch of the existing Hwasong-15 ICBM was organised “suddenly” without prior notice at Kim's direct order.

KCNA said the launch was designed to verify the weapon’s reliability and the combat readiness of the country’s nuclear force. It said the m issile was fired at a high angle and reached a maximum altitude of about 5,770 kilometers (3,585 miles), flying a distance of about 990 kilometers (615 miles) during a 67-minute flight before accurately hitting a pre-set area in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The steep-angle launch was apparently aimed at avoiding neighboring countries.

The flight details reported by North Korea, which roughly matched the launch information previously assessed by its neighbors, show the weapon is theoretically capable of reaching the mainland US if fired at a standard trajectory.

'Powerful physical nuclear deterrent'