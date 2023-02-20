Türkiye has announced that the search and rescue efforts have been completed in the earthquake zone, except in the southern Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces as the death toll increased further.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, the country's disaster management agency, also said that some 6,040 aftershocks hit the 11 provinces that form the disaster zone declared by the government in the days following the initial quake.

On the disaster's 14th day, the death toll in Türkiye stands at 41,020 as of Sunday evening. The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to at least 46,834.

Sunday, February 19, 2023

0140 GMT – NATO sends temporary housing containers to quake-hit Türkiye

NATO continues its support for ally Türkiye as 600 temporary housing containers departed for the country’s quake-hit areas.

"A merchant vessel carrying the first 600 of over 1,000 containers of NATO temporary housing for Türkiye left the port of Taranto, Italy on Sunday evening," NATO said in a statement.

It said the shipment will provide temporary housing for at least 4,000 people affected by the recent devastating earthquakes.

"It is expected to arrive in Iskenderun next week, with the establishment of the camp expected to start once the equipment is off-loaded and delivered to the site," it added.

Meanwhile, NATO said it is coordinating the strategic airlift of tents from Pakistan to Türkiye.

0025 GMT – Bosnian search and rescue teams return from quake-hit Türkiye

Bosnian search and rescue teams have returned home after spending last week in Türkiye.

The teams were greeted with tears and applause by their family members in front of the National and University Library of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the capital Sarajevo.

Sixty-nine members of the Mountain Rescue Service with three dogs and 51 members of the Federal Civil Protection Agency with four dogs took part in search and rescue operations to save the lives of people trapped under the rubble.

More than 249,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, according to Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

2339 GMT - Somalia’s South West state donates $100,000 to quake victims in Türkiye

Somalia’s South West state has donated $100,000 to the victims of the twin earthquakes in Türkiye, said a committee recently established for contributing to relief efforts.

“The president of Somalia's Southwest state, H.E Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, has donated One Hundred Thousand Dollars to the earthquake victims' relief in the Republic of Türkiye,” the Committee for the Relief of Türkiye, which was appointed by Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, said in a brief statement on Twitter.

Expressing their condolences to the victims of the earthquakes, officials of the South West state presidency in Baidoa, the administrative capital of the state, confirmed the relief contribution to Anadolu Agency by phone.

2119 GMT - Number of aftershocks after twin earthquakes in Türkiye exceeds 6,000: AFAD

The number of aftershocks following the two earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye has reached over 6,000, an official from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

"The number of aftershocks caused by the two earthquakes has reached 6,040. Among them, 1,628 aftershocks were measured as a magnitude of 3-4, 436 of them with a magnitude of 4-5, and 40 with a magnitude of 5-6. There was also a 6.6 magnitude quake," Orhan Tatar, the general director of earthquake and risk reduction at AFAD, said at a media briefing in southern Kahramanmaras province.

1915 GMT — At least 41,020 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in Türkiye

Death toll from recent powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 41,020, the country's disaster management agency said.

1800 GMT — Bulgaria, Malta, Albania send condolences to Türkiye

Bulgaria, Malta and Albania have extended condolences to Türkiye over deadly earthquakes.

"The leaders of Bulgaria, Malta and Albania as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Council’s former member Bakir Izetbegovic called Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone to offer their condolences over the earthquake," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

1645 GMT — Turkish foreign minister visits quake-hit region

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited the Kirikhan and Iskenderun districts of the quake-hit Hatay province in southern Türkiye.

After his visit to a coordination centre in the Kirikhan district, Cavusoglu met with miners who took part in rescue efforts, and locals affected by earthquakes.

He stressed that the government will bind up the wounds of the earthquake victims.

He then moved to Iskenderun and visited the AFAD centre in the district.

1642 GMT — Blinken says 'profoundly saddened' by earthquakes in Türkiye

"Profoundly saddened to see firsthand the devastation of the earthquakes in Türkiye. The United States remains committed to doing everything we can to help with rescue, relief, and recovery efforts," the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited the earthquake-hit region said.

Cavusoglu, for his part, said on Twitter: "Before our official meeting tomorrow, examined earthquake areas with Blinken, who is on solidarity visit to Türkiye."

1500 GMT — Türkiye deserves 'very strong support' from int'l community: UK minister

Türkiye can expect the global community’s full support as it deals with the aftermath of an “awful disaster,” according to the UK’s Development Minister Andrew Mitchell.

The international community “should express very strong support in all the different phases of this operation,” Mitchell said as he toured a British field hospital in Turkoglu, a district in Kahramanmaras.

Türkiye “has many friends, with Britain in the lead amongst them,” he emphasized.

1445 GMT — Iraqi Turkmens comfort earthquake victims in Türkiye

In a show of support for the quake victims, a group of Iraqi Turkmens travelled to the Turkish city of Malatya to set up a mobile kitchen to prepare hot meals for residents affected by the quake disaster.

"We started our relief aid by cooking hot soup enough for 500 people,” Murad Kopruoglu, an Iraqi Turkmen, said.

“We are now cooking hot meals for 6,000 people every day," Kopruoglu added.

He said the humanitarian aid is being provided through a 15-strong Turkmen team, in coordination with Iraqi Turkmens in Kirkuk and Turkmens living in Istanbul city.

1400 GMT — Sudan sends humanitarian aid to Türkiye

Sudan dispatched a plane loaded with humanitarian aid to the victims of twin earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye.

The plane is carrying 20,000 blankets and 2,000 tents.

“The aid plane was sent to Türkiye by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the name of the Sudanese people,” RSF commander and deputy leader of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, told reporters.

He said the Sudanese assistance to Türkiye “will not stop as other forms of aid are being prepared.”

1355 GMT — Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Türkiye’s eastern Malatya province

AFAD said the earthquake hit the Yesilyurt district at a depth of 7 kilometres.

No casualties were reported from the quake.

1345 GMT — At least 40,689 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in Türkiye

The death toll from recent powerful earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye has risen to 40,689, the country’s disaster management agency said.

1340 GMT — Türkiye completes search and rescue work in nine provinces

The search and rescue efforts have been completed in the earthquake zone, except in the southern Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces, Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), told reporters.

Sezer said more than 20,000 personnel continue to work on the ground, adding that search and rescue efforts continued in nearly 40 buildings.

1340 GMT — Gaza charities collect donations for children in Türkiye, Syria

Two Palestinian charities launched donation campaigns in the Gaza Strip for children in Türkiye and Syria.

“The donation campaigns and solidarity activities are a message of loyalty from Gaza’s children to Türkiye, its people and government," Ezzeddin Abu Sabha of the Islamic Center Society said. The campaign launched by his charity will last until Thursday to raise funds for the victims of the earthquake disaster.

Another donation campaign was also launched by Ahmad Yassin International Foundation for one day for children in both Türkiye and Syria.

“Donations will be used to buy gifts and toys for children affected by the earthquake disaster in the two countries, in a show of solidarity with them in their affliction," said Samira Nassar, a spokesperson for the foundation.