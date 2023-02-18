TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Nearly 6,500 babies born in southern Türkiye since twin earthquakes
"Every child born is a hope," says Turkish health minister, emphasising that babies and mothers affected by the deadly quakes are receiving the necessary health services "without interruption."
Nearly 6,500 babies born in southern Türkiye since twin earthquakes
Over 10,000 neonatal heel pricks, a blood collection procedure on newborns, were done, and more than 5,100 babies were screened for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 18, 2023

Nearly 6,500 babies have been born in southern Türkiye since twin earthquakes shook the region earlier this month, the Turkish health minister has said.

A total of "6,447 babies have been born in the earthquake region since the first day of the disaster," Fahrettin Koca said speaking at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) Coordination Center in the southern province of Hatay on Saturday.

"Every child born is a hope," he said, wishing the babies a good and long life and adding that "the necessary health services are provided to the babies and their mothers without interruption."

Regarding maternity care, the health minister said that 10,489 pregnancy observations were conducted in the earthquake-hit region, and the number of postpartum follow-ups was also more than 10,000.

He said over 10,000 neonatal heel pricks, a blood collection procedure on newborns, were done, more than 5,100 babies were screened for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and 154,212 vaccine doses were administered as part of childhood immunisation services.

READ MORE: What will happen to the children orphaned by Türkiye’s earthquakes?

25 field hospitals established

RECOMMENDED

Speaking on the health services in the quake-hit areas, Koca said: "As of today, the number of patients hospitalised due to the earthquakes in 10 disaster provinces is 6,108. The total number of patients is 21,859. The total number of patients discharged is over 13,500."

Over 51,150 patients and injured people were transferred from the earthquake area to hospitals in other cities, he said.

Also, a total of 114 emergency response units and 25 field hospitals were established in the disaster area, Koca said.

At least 40,642 people were killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, according to the latest figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centred in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

They were also felt in other countries in the region, including Syria, where at least 5,840 people have been killed.

READ MORE: Two more people rescued in Türkiye 296 hours after disaster

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad