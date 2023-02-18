Nearly 6,500 babies have been born in southern Türkiye since twin earthquakes shook the region earlier this month, the Turkish health minister has said.

A total of "6,447 babies have been born in the earthquake region since the first day of the disaster," Fahrettin Koca said speaking at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) Coordination Center in the southern province of Hatay on Saturday.

"Every child born is a hope," he said, wishing the babies a good and long life and adding that "the necessary health services are provided to the babies and their mothers without interruption."

Regarding maternity care, the health minister said that 10,489 pregnancy observations were conducted in the earthquake-hit region, and the number of postpartum follow-ups was also more than 10,000.

He said over 10,000 neonatal heel pricks, a blood collection procedure on newborns, were done, more than 5,100 babies were screened for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and 154,212 vaccine doses were administered as part of childhood immunisation services.

25 field hospitals established