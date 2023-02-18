The people of Türkiye will “recover fast” after the deadly earthquakes, search and rescue volunteers from Pakistan, who have been in the country’s southern disaster zones for more than a week, have said.

“What we have seen here during the post-quake operations is that Turks have the capacity to recover fast,” said Sarfaraz Shaikh, part of a team from Pakistan’s Alkhidmat Foundation, at the airport in Adana.

“Everyone had something to offer to quake-affected people. We saw that in Istanbul and everywhere we went,” said Shaikh, whose team landed in Türkiye on February 10 and will fly home on Monday.

Rizwan Ahmad, the group’s coordinator, said Türkiye and Pakistan have a “strong history” and enjoy close bilateral ties and pointed out that Türkiye is always the first to respond to any disaster in Pakistan.

“Be it the 2005 earthquake, or the floods of 2010 and 2022, Türkiye was there. It is our duty, our obligation to come here and serve people in their time of sorrow and need,” he said.

Need for psychiatrists

Alkhidmat, one of South Asia’s biggest civil society groups with more than 60,000 volunteers, dispatched a crew of 47 specialists to help with rescue and relief efforts in coordination with Türkiye’s disaster response agency AFAD.