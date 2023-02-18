The head of the World Food Programme (WFP) has pressured authorities in northwestern Syria to stop blocking access to the area as it seeks to help hundreds of thousands of people ravaged by earthquakes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, David Beasley said the Turkish and Syrian governments had been cooperating very well, but that its operations were being hampered in northwestern Syria.

"The problems we are running into is the cross-line operations into northwest Syria where the northwestern Syrian authorities are not giving us the access we need," Beasley told Reuters.

"That is bottlenecking our operations. That has to get fixed straight away."

World Food Programme said last week it was running out of stocks in northwest Syria and called for more border crossings to be opened.

Death toll soaring