The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have continued their humanitarian assistance for the victims of two deadly earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye and Syria.

The UAE dispatched 39 aid planes to Türkiye and 58 planes to Syria carrying 2,624 tons of foodstuffs, medical supplies and tents since the disaster, the state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

“UAE search and rescue teams continue efforts to search for survivors under debris using quality equipment,” WAM said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia sent its 12th aid plane to Gaziantep Airport in southern Türkiye carrying 75 tons of foodstuffs and shelter and medical materials.

The oil-rich kingdom also sent two aid planes and 10 trucks loaded with 80 tons of food and shelter supplies for quake victims in northern Syria.

