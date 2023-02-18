The United States is sending an additional tranche of 60 tonnes of aid to Türkiye to help alleviate the needs of earthquake victims, the Turkish embassy in Washington DC has said.

The donations are being transported by an Atlas Air 747-8F plane, with logistical assistance from Turkish Airlines, and fuel from Boeing, the embassy said on Friday.

Sinan Ertay, the deputy chief of mission at the Turkish embassy in Washington, said humanitarian assistance continues to pour in from across the US, especially the Turkish-American community.

“We have sent aid by air before and we continue to send it. We have more relief supplies. We deliver aid from all over the US to Türkiye by planes," he told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency.

The flight departed from Washington Dulles International Airport with tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies, Atlas Air said in a statement.

“Through our partnership with Turkish Airlines, we are honoured to contribute air freight capacity to deliver critical supplies to this region where they are needed the most,” said John Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Atlas Air Worldwide.

“We are moved by the heroic work of first responders and humanitarian organizations to provide relief to the communities impacted by this natural disaster. On behalf of our 5,000 Atlas employees around the world, we are grateful for this opportunity to show our support.”

Ecuadorians collect tonnes of aid

Tonnes of aid materials were collected in Ecuador for earthquake victims in Türkiye following a relief drive launched by the Turkish Embassy in Quito.