Saturday, February 18, 2023

The British prime minister and the European Commission chief have agreed on the importance of accelerating military support to Ukraine.

In a joint statement, Ursula von der Leyen and Rishi Sunak reaffirmed the need to give Ukraine the “military momentum they need to secure victory" against Russia.

"The leaders welcomed the powerful alignment in EU and UK support for Ukraine over the past year, as exemplified both by our record military and economic aid to the country," the statement said.

“They agreed EU and UK efforts to train Ukrainian troops will make a real difference on the battlefield,” it added.

Here are the other updates:

1757 GMT - Hungary's Orban accuses EU of prolonging war in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said the European Union is partly to blame for prolonging Russia’s war in Ukraine, adding that Hungary would maintain ties with Moscow. "This is what we propose to our allies as well," Orban said.

Speaking at an annual state of the nation address in Budapest, Orban said the EU had fanned the flames of the war by sanctioning Russia and supplying Ukraine with money and weapons, rather than seeking to negotiate peace with Moscow.

“When Russia launched its attack, the West didn’t isolate the conflict but elevated it to a pan-European level,” Orban said. “The war in Ukraine is not a conflict between the armies of good and evil, but between two Slavic countries that are fighting against one another. This is their war, not ours.”

1643 GMT - Russia must change for peace: Ukrainian FM

Russia must change for peace in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Speaking at a panel session at the Munich Security Conference, Kuleba blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war and said peace would not be possible as long as he leads the country.

“As long as Putin is in power, we will be in trouble, because Ukraine is his personal obsession, for various reasons,” he said.

1622 GMT - Kiev still standing, Russia weakened: US vice president

One year into the war in Ukraine, Kiev is “still standing,” while Russia is “weakened” and NATO “is stronger than ever,” US Vice President Kamala Harris has said.

"Many wondered, could Russia be stopped? Would NATO come together? Would NATO break apart? And would Ukraine be prepared? … today a year later, we know Kyiv is still standing.

Russia is weakened. The transatlantic alliance is stronger than ever," Harris said at the Munich Security Conference.

1513 GMT - EU 'can move mountains' to supply ammunition to Kiev

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said she was confident the EU's joint interest in getting more ammunition to Ukraine will trump individual national interests when it comes to common European defence procurement programmes.

"As always in this atrocious war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, we see that we can move mountains under pressure, and therefore here too," she said in an interview with media at the Munich Security Conference.

The bloc is urgently exploring ways for its member countries to team up to buy munitions to help Ukraine, following warnings from Kiev that its forces - which are firing up to 10,000 artillery shells daily - need more supplies quickly.

1320 GMT - UK's Sunak: It's time to double down on support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on world leaders to “double down” on support for Ukraine, saying additional arms and security guarantees are needed to protect the country and the rest of Europe from Russian aggression now and in the future.

Sunak delivered the message in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting of heads of state, defence ministers and other world leaders.

Highlighting Britain’s recent commitment to provide battle tanks, advanced air defence systems and longer-range missiles to Ukraine, Sunak urged other nations to follow suit before Russia launches an expected spring offensive.

1251 GMT - Ukraine FM certain they will receive planes from allies

Ukraine's foreign minister has said he was certain that the country's allies would eventually supply fighter jets to help it fend off the Russian offensive.

"I will take a risk of saying that Ukraine will receive planes, it's a matter of time and procedure," Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference at the Munich Security Conference.

Kiev's allies have promised battle tanks, and talks are underway about securing longer-range missiles. But Ukraine's partners are hesitant about providing fighter jets.

1240 GMT - Russia claims village near key Ukrainian city 'liberated'

Russia has claimed to have taken control of a small village near the key city of Kupiansk in the northeastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv.

"The settlement of Gryanikovka... was completely liberated," the defence ministry said in a statement, referring to the Ukrainian village of Gryanykivka by its Russian name.

In September, Russian troops retreated from key cities in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, including the key rail hub of Kupiansk.