TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to build 30,000 homes in quake-hit areas; work to begin in March
New buildings "will not be higher than three to four floors" and will be planned according to local culture and customs, says Turkish Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum.
Türkiye to build 30,000 homes in quake-hit areas; work to begin in March
Türkiye says 345,000 units in 90,609 buildings are either completely damaged, or heavily damaged or need urgent demolition. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 18, 2023

Türkiye has said it will begin mass construction of homes next month for the survivors of twin earthquakes and the area for new settlements has been identified in all quake-hit provinces.

"Construction will be launched by March," Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Murat Kurum said on Friday of the post-quake rebuilding process involving 30,000 homes to begin with.

Kurum said land for new constructions has been identified in provinces hit hard by February 6 quakes that left almost 40,000 people dead and toppled or damaged tens of thousands of buildings.

He said the new buildings "will not be higher than three to four floors" and will be planned "according to the local culture, tradition and customs."

READ MORE: Türkiye tightens noose around building contractors over 'earthquake crimes'

'Disaster of the Century'

Kurum said Türkiye continues to assess damage to properties caused by the "Disaster of the Century".

RECOMMENDED

He said some 7328 experts are engaged in damage assessment and some three million apartments in 684,000 buildings have been inspected so far.

The minister said 345,000 apartments in 90,609 buildings are either completely damaged, or heavily damaged or need urgent demolition.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes on February 6 were centered in Kahramanmaras province and struck 10 other provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes, Turkish officials say.

READ MORE:Türkiye nabs contractors for negligence over buildings flattened by quakes

READ MORE: Over 133,000 houses built by TOKI not damaged in Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad