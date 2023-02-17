Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

Meanwhile, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed conveyed over phone their condolences for those who lost their lives in the quakes, and wished recovery to the injured, the Communications Directorate said.

Congo's President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo also conveyed his condolences during a phone call with Erdogan.

The leaders expressed their support to Türkiye, and solidarity with the Turkish people.

