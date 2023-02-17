Turkish rescuers have pulled a 45-year-old man from rubble nearly 12 days after two devastating quakes claimed almost 40,000 lives in the country.

On Friday, the man, Hakan Yasinoglu, was rescued 278 hours after the first 7.7-magnitude tremor in badly hit Hatay, a southern province near the border with Syria.

Images on social media showed rescuers gingerly carrying a stretcher with the man through the ruins of a flattened building.

He was tied down to the stretcher to avoid a fall, and covered with a golden thermal jacket.

He was immediately placed in a waiting ambulance and whisked away.

Teams have been finding survivors all week despite them being stuck for so long under the rubble in freezing weather.

Search continues at 200 sites

Earlier, Osman Halebiye, 14, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were saved in Hatay.