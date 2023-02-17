Five ex-Memphis, Tennessee police officers pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to the January fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols who was beaten to death after being pulled over by US law enforcement.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. face charges in state court of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. The former officers are set to return to court May 1.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman told reporters outside of the courtroom that Friday's hearing "was just the first court date for these defendants." He emphasized that further investigations into Nichols' death are ongoing.

In video released last month of the January 7 beating, Nichols, 29, was seen being viciously pummeled by the five officers, who like Nichols are Black. The video showed Nichols being kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed and hit with a police baton as he laid nearly lifeless on the ground during the brutal beating.

