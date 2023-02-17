A teacher and an experienced youth camp chief for the Turkish Red Crescent, Baris Celik volunteered for the Türkiye’s oldest aid group to help earthquake survivors in the country’s southern province of Hatay, which faced large destruction like 10 other provinces in the region.

“It’s very difficult to go through what happened here. As a volunteer, you need to keep your spirit high in the face of so much tragedy to help survivors,” the 48-year-old Celik tells TRT World.

The Kahramanmaras-centred twin quakes, which were categorised as the most powerful earthquakes Türkiye faced in the last hundred years, have led to vast ruin across the country’s southern provinces as well as northwestern Syria. Over 40,000 people have lost their lives across Türkiye and Syria, according to official numbers.

Many relief groups like the Turkish Red Crescent, AFAD, Turkish miners and foreign rescue organisations have rushed to the quake frontlines for search and rescue operations as well as to provide food, clothing, shelter and psychological support to survivors.

“You hear this from many people: It’s a terrible situation to be in. In response to their suffering, we have always told them that we are no different from each other. As a result, we are one and we all are in the same situation and will get out of this situation together,” says Celik. Survivors have always needed to hug volunteers, adds the Red Crescent volunteer.

People were not aware of what was going on in other areas and were asking aid workers what happened in other districts and cities without knowing how large the destruction was, she says. “They were shocked because they lost their loved ones.”

Since her arrival to Antakya, the central district of Hatay, Celik has helped more than 80 survivors including children cope with the disaster in Hatay University’s indoor sports facility, which was opened to shelter survivors.

“We are playing with kids and organise different activities to make them feel better. Nine volunteers work here to help survivors. We do our best to have fun with kids while all of us sleep 2-3 hours each day,” she says. Some volunteers slept outside on cardboards under freezing temperatures while others shared their cars with people whom they met the first time at disaster zones, she adds.

While volunteering in Antakya, Celik witnessed many emotional scenes, too. “As my tears flowed, I saw soldiers, Red Crescent and AFAD volunteers and earthquake survivors working side by side to unload supplies from a helicopter. May God not break our unity and solidarity,” she says.

“While children sleep very little, they are very happy because they are here with us. But I see them crying at times during the day, then they are hugging each other,” she says. “This is an uncharacteristic environment,” she observes.

Spirit of solidarity

Some described a Turkish spirit of solidarity has been witnessed during such a devastating moment.

“We and our friends did their best with the spirit of Kuvayi Milliye (National Forces),” says Serkan Aktas, a 24-year-old volunteer from Türkiye’s Red Crescent, which has mobilised thousands of its volunteers across earthquake-hit areas. Kuvayi Milliye refers to the national resistance force formed during the Turkish Independence War against the occupiers following WWI.