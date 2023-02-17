Gunfire has erupted outside of police headquarters in Pakistan's largest southern city as security forces rushed to stave off what appeared to be a bold attack in the heart of Karachi.

Multiple explosions and continuous firing were heard as armed men attacked a police station on .

Police sealed off traffic on the main road through the city and heavy contingents of security forces, including paramilitary soldiers, had arrived at the scene.

Local media reported that there were between eight and 10 assailants. Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the Sindh provincial government, could not provide details.

There was no immediate word of casualties but city police chief Javed Alam Odho confirmed that an attack was underway and said police and paramilitary troops were responding.

It wasn't clear who was behind the assault on the police headquarters, or how many assailants were involved, the police chief added.

