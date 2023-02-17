TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador urges aid for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
'Children and families in Syria and Türkiye need our help right now,' says Priyanka Chopra.
UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador urges aid for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
The Indian actress said that there is urgent need for medical supplies, shelter, food, safe drinking water and hygiene essentials.
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
February 17, 2023

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra has urged the international community to help victims of the two powerful earthquakes that last week struck southern Türkiye and Syria, leaving tens of thousands dead, and leaving many more injured and without homes.

On UNICEF’s Instagram account, the Indian actress appealed on Thursday to the international community: "This is an emergency appeal from UNICEF. Children and families in Syria and Türkiye need our help right now."

The Indian actress added that there is urgent need for medical supplies, shelter, food, safe drinking water and hygiene essentials. 

Mentioning UNICEF’s efforts on the ground, she urged people to donate to "reach more people in need."

READ MORE: Death toll rises as UN appeals for $1B aid for Türkiye

RECOMMENDED

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on February 6 in southern Türkiye affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

So far in Türkiye, over 38,000 people have died, tens of thousands have been injured, and more than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

In Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured by the quakes. 

READ MORE:Live updates: Aid for homeless continues in aftermath of Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad