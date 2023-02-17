The Church of Virgin Mary, located in a village in southern Türkiye inhabited by Armenian-origin Turkish citizens, has been partially damaged in the back-to-back earthquakes that shook southern Türkiye last week.

With a drone, Anadolu took photographs of the village, Vakifli, where the Armenian Catholic church is located, in the province of Hatay.

While none of its 130 residents lost their lives during the earthquakes, the outer walls of the church, which is one of the symbols of the village, were partially damaged, as were the village school and some of its houses.

The Moses Tree, registered as a monumental tree in 1981 and believed to have been planted by the Prophet Moses and grown with the "water of immortality," did not suffer damage in the quakes.

Inside, outside damage