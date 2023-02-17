More than seven million children have been affected by the massive twin earthquakes and powerful aftershocks in Türkiye and Syria, the UN children's agency UNICEF has said, voicing fear that "many thousands" more had died.

A total of 4.6 million children live in the 11 Turkish provinces hit by the quakes, while there are 2.5 million children living in the affected areas in Syria, according to the agency.

At least 1,362 children had been separated from their families and left unaccompanied by the quake, Minister of Family and Social Services, Derya Yanik said in a statement on February 13.

The post-disaster process for unaccompanied children is expected to be much more sensitive than the other children affected, both in legal and psychosocial terms.

Over 200,000 foster family applications have been received by the Ministry of Family and Social Services after the earthquake, according to officials.

Even though the “downpour of compassion” for these children is impressive, Yanik says, there are certain processes that need to be followed legally.

Legal process

Children left unaccompanied by the earthquake are now considered as “children whose safety is in danger” within the scope of the Child Protection Law, Betul Topal, an Istanbul-based lawyer, tells TRT World.

It is the duty of judicial and administrative authorities, law-enforcement officers, health and education institutions, and non-governmental organisations to notify the children in need of protection to the Ministry of Family and Social Services, Topal says.

These notifications need to be followed by a judge's decision to keep the child under the agency’s protection, and the decision should be made within three days.

However, in a state of emergency like an earthquake, this process can take longer.

Identification

When a child is found unaccompanied in an earthquake zone or is notified to the ministry, identification is the first step. This has been done by the “DerinGORU” programme developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) since the first day of the disaster.

The programme monitors information of people taken care at hospitals and tries to match them with children's informations. It also uses the children's images to make matches while monitoring social media for images, besides official records.

So far, 78 children have been reunited with their families thanks to the DerinGORU programme, according to officials.

As Minister Yanik said in a statement on Monday, 369 of the 1,362 unaccompanied children have been reunited with their families after they were identified and their families were investigated.