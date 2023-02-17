A Syrian humanitarian organisation has reported at least 171,843 people were displaced in northwestern Syria as a result of last week's earthquakes centred in southeastern Türkiye.

"The UN aid is still within the minimum limits, where only 114 trucks have reached in one week, 93 percent of which came through the Bab al Hawa crossing, despite the opening of two additional crossings," the Syria Response Coordination said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that an additional 24 international trucks were expected to enter through the Bab al Hawa and Bab al Salameh crossings.

The organisation spoke of "general dissatisfaction in the region with the delay in the arrival of humanitarian aid from the UN," noting that the UN aid "did not exceed 25 percent of the total aid that entered northwestern Syria."