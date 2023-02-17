A 24-hour strike at seven German airports is set to affect almost 300,000 passengers as unionised workers press their demand for high wages.

"The terminals are empty this morning," said a spokesperson for the airport in Hamburg on Friday, adding that very few of the 32,000 passengers affected had turned up.

Around 295,000 passengers are affected by the cancellation of some 2,340 flights at Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart airports, according to the ADV airports association.

"When we look at the airport terminals this morning, it reminds us more of the worst days of the coronavirus and less of a warning strike," ADV's Ralph Beisel told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.

