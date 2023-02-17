A Swiss rescuer who participated in search and rescue operations in quake-hit Türkiye said she cannot forget some of the touching moments there.

Monika Suter told the Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger on Wednesday that during the mission, the memory of "the people still willing to share with us their last soup, out of gratitude" stayed in her mind.

Suter was part of an 87-member Swiss rescue team that was deployed in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province, which was struck by two devastating earthquakes on February 6, along with 10 other provinces and northern Syria.

She said she was shocked after seeing the collapsed buildings in the cold.

"There was despair, but also hope. You cannot imagine that," she added.

Suter explained that the rescue dogs helped them through the operations and that her team rescued five survivors from the rubble.