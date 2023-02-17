United World Wrestling (UWW) has kicked off a campaign to raise money for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

"Major earthquakes hit southeast Türkiye and the northwest region of Syria on February 6, 2023. With the wrestling community also severely affected, United World Wrestling has set up a donation drive to support relief efforts for those impacted by the earthquakes," the UWW said in a statement.

It added that people can donate via PayPal or a bank account.

Widespread destruction

Earlier, on February 10, the organisation put up a post in honour of nine Turkish wrestlers killed in the earthquake.