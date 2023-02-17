TÜRKİYE
World wrestling body launches campaign to help Türkiye, Syria quake victims
Two powerful earthquakes and hundreds of aftershocks that followed have left a trail of widespread destruction in southern Türkiye and neighbouring Syria with a combined death toll nearing 44, 000.
The number of people killed in the February 6 earthquakes continues to rise. / AP Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
February 17, 2023

United World Wrestling (UWW) has kicked off a campaign to raise money for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

"Major earthquakes hit southeast Türkiye and the northwest region of Syria on February 6, 2023. With the wrestling community also severely affected, United World Wrestling has set up a donation drive to support relief efforts for those impacted by the earthquakes," the UWW said in a statement.

It added that people can donate via PayPal or a bank account.

Widespread destruction

Earlier, on February 10, the organisation put up a post in honour of nine Turkish wrestlers killed in the earthquake.

At least 38,044 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centred in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. 

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
