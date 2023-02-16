In yet another miraculous rescue, a woman has been pulled alive from the rubble of her apartment building on the 11th day after the twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye.

Neslihan Kilic, 42, was pulled from the rubble in central Kahramanmaras province on Thursday — after 257 hours of torment — and later moved to the hospital.

"We had prepared her grave and we asked the rescue workers to stop digging as we feared they would damage the remaining corpses under the rubble.

Moments later, her voice was heard from under the ruins of the building," Kilic's brother-in-law told broadcaster CNN Turk.

Kilic's husband and two children are still missing.

CNN Turk said more than 250 people had lost their lives in the complex of high-rises where Kilic was found alive.

