Friday, February 17, 2023

European powers have vowed to intensify support for Ukraine as it battles to repel Russia, with France's president underlining at a major security conference that the time was not ripe for talks with Moscow.

Days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia sending its forces into Ukraine, Moscow chalked up a small gain in its grinding offensive.

The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed the capture of a village near Bakhmut -- the eastern city that is the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle of Moscow's offensive.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted that lives were at stake as he opened the Munich Security Conference with an impassioned plea for allies to speed up support.

Here are the other updates:

1930 GMT - Zelenskyy urges allies to hasten military support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Western allies to quicken their military support for Ukraine, warning at a major international security conference that delays would play into Russia’s hand as the war approaches its first anniversary.

“There is no alternative to speed, because it’s speed that life depends on,” Zelenskyy told the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday.

About 40 heads of state and government, as well as politicians and security experts from almost 100 countries are due to attend the three-day gathering amid fears that the fighting in Ukraine could invite a new Cold War.

1809 GMT – German chancellor warns of long war in Ukraine

Only days from the first anniversary of the conflict, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of a long war in Ukraine.

“I think it is wise to be prepared for a long war and it is wise to give Putin the message that we are ready to stay all the time together with Ukraine and that we will constantly support the country,” Scholz said during a question-and-answer session with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The chancellor stressed it was “not really a good idea” to set a target date for ending the war.

“The really important decision we should take all together is saying that we are willing to do it as long as necessary and that we will do our best,” said Scholz.

1745 GMT – Wagner chief claims capture of village near Bakhmut

The head of Russia's mercenary group Wagner has claimed the capture of Paraskoviivka village, near Bakhmut, the eastern Ukraine city that's the scene of the longest-running battle of Moscow's offensive.

"The settlement of Paraskoviivka is completely under the control of Wagner PMC units. Despite the blockade of ammunition, despite heavy losses and bloody battles, the guys completely occupied the entire territory of Paraskoviivka," Yevgeny Prigozhin said, quoted by his press service.

Paraskoviivka is a hamlet on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region that Moscow seeks to fully control.

For several weeks, Russian forces have been posting painstaking incremental gains north of Bakhmut and said they had cut off three out of four Ukrainian supply routes to the city.

1741 GMT – Kiev slams French retailer Auchan over Russia operations

French supermarket chain Auchan has been accused of being a "weapon of Russian aggression" by Ukraine after media reports that its shops had been used to supply goods to the Russian army.

The revelations in Le Monde newspaper in France and investigative websites Bellingcat and The Insider cast a fresh spotlight on the Mulliez family which owns Auchan as well as DIY chain Leroy Merlin and sports retailer Decathlon.

Estimated to be France's eighth wealthiest, the family has resisted public pressure to stop trading in Russia despite the risks of being linked to the Kremlin's military offensive on Ukraine.

The reports said employees at Auchan in Russia had collected store goods worth 2 million rubles ($27,000), including woollen socks and gas bottles, which were sent to soldiers marked as humanitarian aid.

1508 GMT – EU to date froze $23B in Russian assets

Since the start of the Ukraine war nearly a year ago, the European Union has frozen €21.5 billion ($23 billion) worth Russian assets, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders announced.

“We had the opportunity to freeze €21.5 billion of assets from oligarchs and entities on the sanctions list,” Reynders told a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin on Friday before a meeting of the Freeze and Seize Task Force.

The first step was to block these assets and the second “is to start a process about confiscation when there is a criminal offense,” he said.

European Commission experts are now working on the legal background to seize the assets of those who committed crimes, Reynders added, stressing: “We want to bring to justice all the perpetrators of all types of crimes.”

1340 GMT – NATO won’t allow Russia to win Ukraine war: Alliance chief

NATO will not allow Russia to win the war in Ukraine because that "would be a tragedy," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Talking to reporters on his way to the Munich Security Conference, Stoltenberg reiterated NATO’s support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” and stressed that the war highlighted the importance of the military cooperation between the US and Europe.

“We will not allow President (Vladimir) Putin to win this war. It would be a tragedy for Ukraine, but also very dangerous for us,” he said.

Stoltenberg explained that NATO “follows closely” the increased military cooperation between Russia and China as “they exercise together, they have naval patrols, air patrols together.”